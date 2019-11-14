Kate Hoey to Vote DUP

Speaking to LBC’s Iain Dale last night, the former Vauxhall MP and Labour Leaver declared that she will be voting in Northern Ireland – for the DUP…

This ends speculation that Kate might have been about to become the fourth former Labour MP to announce she’ll be voting for Boris – after this supportive Tweet:

Significant that she has chosen to not vote for the Labour Remainer successor in Vauxhall…

November 14, 2019 at 8:15 am

Quote of the Day

Responding to Corbyn’s statement that the US should have arrested ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi, John Mann bluntly tweeted:

Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide belt. An arrest might have been slightly difficult in these circumstances.”

