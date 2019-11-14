Jared O’Mara Officially Standing Down

After months of guessing, Sheffield Council has officially confirmed Jared O’Mara is not standing to receive his redundancy lump sum from the taxpayer. He will not be missed…

November 14, 2019 at 5:28 pm

Quote of the Day

Responding to Corbyn’s statement that the US should have arrested ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi, John Mann bluntly tweeted:

Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide belt. An arrest might have been slightly difficult in these circumstances.”

