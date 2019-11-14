Farage Announces the Brexit Party Won’t Stand Down in any Further Seats

Speaking in Hull today, Farage has announced that despite sustained pressure from the Tories, he will refuse to stand down any further candidates in Labour Marginals. The deadline is today…
Speaking in Hull today, Farage has announced that despite sustained pressure from the Tories, he will refuse to stand down any further candidates in Labour Marginals. The deadline is today…
Responding to Corbyn’s statement that the US should have arrested ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi, John Mann bluntly tweeted:
“Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide belt. An arrest might have been slightly difficult in these circumstances.”