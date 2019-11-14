Corbyn Heckled Again in Scotland

Jeremy Corbyn’s Scotland tour is going from bad to worse with yet another heckler disrupting a meeting. Polls put Labour well behind the Tories in Scotland, a region where the party used to hold more than 40 seats. Corbyn is going down like a cup of cold sick…

This comes on the day that polling legend Sir John Curtice has said that “The chances of the Labour party winning a majority are frankly as close to zero as one can safely say it to be, given they look utterly incapable of regaining anything in Scotland.” To Govern they’d have to be propped up by the SNP…