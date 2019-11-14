Campaign Round-Up: 28 Days To Go

TORIES
- Immigration day for the Tories, promising an Australian-style points-based system
- Bad day with the publishing of damaging A&E waiting times
- Topline(s):
- Control immigration
- Labour will hurt the NHS
LABOUR
- Leapt on the A&E figures
- Another day of heckling for Corbyn, this time by an SNP supporter
- Topline(s):
- The Tories have pushed the NHS into crisis
- Labour will eliminate the gender pay gap
LIB DEM
- Speech from Chuka and Berger on preserving human rights and civil liberties
- Topline(s):
- The Lib Dems will end discrimination
Brexit Party
- Nigel Farage speech saying he won’t pull out any more candidates for the Tories
- But the candidate in Dudley North – the Tories’ 2nd most marginal target – pulled out one minute before nominations closed
- Topline(s)
- The Tories trying everything to stop our candidates standing
Cut through
- NHS waiting times
- Corbyn rules out immigration targets
Latest polls:
ComRes: CON: 40% (+3) LAB: 30% (+1) LDEM: 16% (-1) BREX: 7% (-2)
YouGov – Working-Class Voters: CON: 47% LAB: 27% LDEM: 9% BREX: 5%
YouGov – Middle-Class Voters: CON: 38% LAB: 29% LDEM: 19% BREX: 3%
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
- Tories: 4/7 (4/7)
- No overall: 13/8 (13/8)
- Labour: 20/1 (20/1)
- Lib Dems: 150/1 (150/1)
- Brexit Party: 250/1 (250/1)