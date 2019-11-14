Campaign Round-Up: 28 Days To Go

TORIES

  • Immigration day for the Tories, promising an Australian-style points-based system
  • Bad day with the publishing of damaging A&E waiting times
  • Topline(s):
    • Control immigration
    • Labour will hurt the NHS

LABOUR

  • Leapt on the A&E figures
  • Another day of heckling for Corbyn, this time by an SNP supporter
  •  Topline(s):
    • The Tories have pushed the NHS into crisis
    • Labour will eliminate the gender pay gap

LIB DEM

  • Speech from Chuka and Berger on preserving human rights and civil liberties
  •  Topline(s):
    • The Lib Dems will end discrimination

Brexit Party

  • Nigel Farage speech saying he won’t pull out any more candidates for the Tories
  • But the candidate in Dudley North – the Tories’ 2nd most marginal target – pulled out one minute before nominations closed
  • Topline(s)
    • The Tories trying everything to stop our candidates standing

Cut through

  • NHS waiting times
  • Corbyn rules out immigration targets

Latest polls:

ComRes: CON: 40% (+3) LAB: 30% (+1) LDEM: 16% (-1) BREX: 7% (-2)

YouGov – Working-Class Voters: CON: 47% LAB: 27% LDEM: 9% BREX: 5%
YouGov – Middle-Class Voters: CON: 38% LAB: 29% LDEM: 19% BREX: 3%

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

  • Tories: 4/7 (4/7)
  • No overall: 13/8 (13/8)
  • Labour: 20/1 (20/1)
  • Lib Dems: 150/1 (150/1)
  • Brexit Party: 250/1 (250/1)
November 14, 2019 at 6:09 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Quote of the Day

Responding to Corbyn’s statement that the US should have arrested ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi, John Mann bluntly tweeted:

Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide belt. An arrest might have been slightly difficult in these circumstances.”

