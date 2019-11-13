Lib Dems Running Upgrade Petition for Hospital that is Already Being Upgraded

The Lib Dems are getting desperate in their target seat of Hazel Grove. The candidate is currently running a petition to upgrade the local hospital, so far so election data gathering normal. The problem for Lib Dem Lisa Smart is the hospital is one of the twenty Boris announced as being upgraded back in August. It was literally the hospital used to illustrate the national upgrade programme…

Tags:
November 13, 2019 at 5:17 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Responding to Corbyn’s statement that the US should have arrested ISIS leader, al-Baghdadi, John Mann bluntly tweeted:

Baghdadi blew himself up with a suicide belt. An arrest might have been slightly difficult in these circumstances.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.