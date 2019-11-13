Lib Dems Running Upgrade Petition for Hospital that is Already Being Upgraded

The Lib Dems are getting desperate in their target seat of Hazel Grove. The candidate is currently running a petition to upgrade the local hospital, so far so election data gathering normal. The problem for Lib Dem Lisa Smart is the hospital is one of the twenty Boris announced as being upgraded back in August. It was literally the hospital used to illustrate the national upgrade programme…
