Jon Ashworth Disagrees With Himself on NHS ‘Privatisation’

Labour’s NHS day couldn’t have gone better. First came the row about whether Corbyn’s 4-day-week plan would affect the NHS, with Ashworth saying it wouldn’t and McDonnell saying it would. Now further contradictions have come forward, with Ashworth contradicting himself over NHS privatisation. Labour’s NH-Mess continues…

In his big speech, Ashworth claimed the NHS would stop contracting private services under a Labour Government. Yet just a few minutes later he went outside and told TV cameras the complete opposite, refusing to rule out using private providers – explaining he is “a pragmatist”. This is supposed to be Labour’s signature issue and their spokesman for it can’t even agree with himself…

November 13, 2019 at 4:04 pm

