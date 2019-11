In a moment that will bring Westminster obsessives down to earth, one of the undecided voters in the Victoria Derbyshire live focus group this morning revealed she thought Nigel Farage was a Lib Dem.

Rhys, an 18-year-old student, said Nigel was like a bird because “he was part of the Lib Dems, and I like where they’re going with things, how they’re kind of focussed…” A good reminder why politicians need to incessantly repeat messages to get cut though…