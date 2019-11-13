Campaign Round-Up: 29 Days To Go

TORIES

  • Boris’s first speech of the campaign, highlighting Corbyn’s Brexit position and a clean energy revolution
  • Leapt on Labour’s NHS contradictions and Corbyn’s statement ISIS’s leader should have been arrested
  • The Tories are also riding the reaction of last night’s viral party political broadcast
  • Topline(s):
    • Labour will cut the NHS to 4-days a week
    • Corbyn will result in two new referendums
    • Under Labour you’ll pay £2,400 more in tax

LABOUR

  • Labour’s NHS day, with a speech from Ashworth and McDonnell
  • Criticising Boris over his slow response to the South Yorkshire flooding
  • Highlighting the rise in foodbank use
  •  Topline(s):
    • You can’t trust the Tories with the NHS

LIB DEM

  • £500 million in youth services, especially to target knife crime
  •  Topline(s):
    • We will build a brighter future for young people

Brexit Party

  • Nigel Farage indicated he might vote Conservative
  • Visited a boxing ring in Dagenham
    • We will hold Boris to account on Brexit

Cut through

  • Boris’s first speech
  • Boris’s response to the floods
  • David Gauke saying people should vote Lib Dem

Latest polls:

KantarTNS: CON: 37% (-2) LAB: 27% (+2) LDEM: 17% (-1) BREX: 9% (+1)
ComRes: CON: 37% (+1) LAB: 29% (-) LDEM: 17% (-) BREX: 9% (-2)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

  • Tories: 4/7 (4/7)
  • No overall: 13/8 (13/8)
  • Labour: 20/1 (20/1)
  • Lib Dems: 150/1 (150/1)
  • Brexit Party: 250/1 (250/1)
November 13, 2019 at 5:54 pm

