Campaign Round-Up: 29 Days To Go

TORIES
- Boris’s first speech of the campaign, highlighting Corbyn’s Brexit position and a clean energy revolution
- Leapt on Labour’s NHS contradictions and Corbyn’s statement ISIS’s leader should have been arrested
- The Tories are also riding the reaction of last night’s viral party political broadcast
- Topline(s):
- Labour will cut the NHS to 4-days a week
- Corbyn will result in two new referendums
- Under Labour you’ll pay £2,400 more in tax
LABOUR
- Labour’s NHS day, with a speech from Ashworth and McDonnell
- Criticising Boris over his slow response to the South Yorkshire flooding
- Highlighting the rise in foodbank use
- Topline(s):
- You can’t trust the Tories with the NHS
LIB DEM
- £500 million in youth services, especially to target knife crime
- Topline(s):
- We will build a brighter future for young people
Brexit Party
- Nigel Farage indicated he might vote Conservative
- Visited a boxing ring in Dagenham
- We will hold Boris to account on Brexit
Cut through
- Boris’s first speech
- Boris’s response to the floods
- David Gauke saying people should vote Lib Dem
Latest polls:
KantarTNS: CON: 37% (-2) LAB: 27% (+2) LDEM: 17% (-1) BREX: 9% (+1)
ComRes: CON: 37% (+1) LAB: 29% (-) LDEM: 17% (-) BREX: 9% (-2)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
- Tories: 4/7 (4/7)
- No overall: 13/8 (13/8)
- Labour: 20/1 (20/1)
- Lib Dems: 150/1 (150/1)
- Brexit Party: 250/1 (250/1)