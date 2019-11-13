Was Boris’s Fish and Chips Answer a Subtle Targeting Strategy?

Boris’s Party Political Broadcast yesterday included a couple of light-hearted questions, including whether he likes Marmite and whether he prefers fish and chips or a Sunday roast. Boris claimed the former was his favourite. Although he has given up getting battered for the duration of the election…

While this might have been a totally innocent answer, interesting analysis shows the constituencies where fish and chip shops are the most dominant restaurant type map almost exactly on to where Boris’s top target seats are; including the North West, North Wales and particularly Cheshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.

The ad looked laid back and breezy, but how many other Easter eggs were hidden in it?…

H/T to the FT, UnHerd and Steve Pickering