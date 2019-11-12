Watch in Full: Boris’s Unique Party Political Broadcast

It was designed deliberately to be shared online – a very different brand of politics…
A Brexit Candidate Betrayed | ConWoman
How Hard Left Seized Labour | UnHerd
Why Boris Should Be Tory Leader | Nick Boles
Holistic Approach to Mental Health | Jessica Marchant
Bravo, Nigel! Now Go Bash Labour | ConWoman
You Don’t Have to Agree 100% to Vote for ‘Em | Mark Wallace
The Brexit Party can Still Trip up Boris | CapX
The Day Project Fear Died | Spectator
Lib Dems Would put Corbyn in No 10 | William Hague
Communism Thrives in our Moral Vacuum | Melanie Phillips
Boris Can Afford to be Bullish | ConWoman
New Tory Candidates Set to Join the Commons | ConHome
How Hard Left Seized Labour | UnHerd
Why Boris Should Be Tory Leader | Nick Boles
Holistic Approach to Mental Health | Jessica Marchant
Bravo, Nigel! Now Go Bash Labour | ConWoman
You Don’t Have to Agree 100% to Vote for ‘Em | Mark Wallace
The Brexit Party can Still Trip up Boris | CapX
The Day Project Fear Died | Spectator
Lib Dems Would put Corbyn in No 10 | William Hague
Communism Thrives in our Moral Vacuum | Melanie Phillips
Boris Can Afford to be Bullish | ConWoman
New Tory Candidates Set to Join the Commons | ConHome