Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week

Two Brexit Party MEPs are embroiled in a spectacular Twitter bitch fight following yesterday’s announcement that the party will stand down in 317 sets next election. It led South East MEP Alexandra Phillips to declare she will abstain from voting. London MEP Lance Forman was not impressed…

Alex. You are not 16.

What’s the point in spending your life fighting for democracy and then not voting.

Vote. — Lance Forman MEP (@LanceForman) November 12, 2019

Would you like to hold the biro for me? Parties must earn support. I expect people to vote on the virtues of the party they choose as a personal private choice. It’s not for you to coerce me to vote for a party I was NOT elected to represent. Perhaps YOU should think about that https://t.co/5WF52fzllZ — Alexandra Phillips MEP (@BrexitAlex) November 12, 2019

Guido has got out the popcorn…