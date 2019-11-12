Putney Lib Dem’s Nobel Peace Prize Award Claim

The Lib Dems’ Putney Candidate is proudly claiming she “led the campaign to ban landmines in South Africa, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize”. Impressive achievement…

The odd grammar gives the game away, however. Sue Wixley did not win the Nobel Peace Prize – nor did the campaign to ban landmines in South Africa. The 1997 peace prize was split between Jody Williams and the International Campaign to Ban Landmines.

The International Campaign to Ban Landmines was itself made up of multiple national campaigns, including Afghanistan, Cambodia, Kenya and South Africa – the latter of which Sue co-founded whilst working at Oxfam in Johannesburg. It is a bit of stretch to claim she won the Nobel Peace Prize, and worse than misleading bar charts…

UPDATE: Guido thought he’d look into the actual 1997 Nobel Prize winners – unless Sue’s had a drastic transformation, it seems to confirm the Lib Dem did not win here…