Labour’s Eastleigh Candidate Definitely Isn’t a Spy

According to Eastleigh Labour’s webpage, their candidate, Sam Jordan, is “not a politician (yet!)“. Guido appreciates that he has clarified his current employment situation…

Questions arise over his previous occupation, however, as Sam has gone out of his way to tell us he has experience “applying for and experiencing the Mi5 recruitment process”, which is of course exactly what you would expect someone who’s not a spy to say. If he does end up winning, he might get some pointers on how to do the job from Rory Stewart – who, like Sam, definitely wasn’t a spy…