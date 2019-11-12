Hillary Clinton Claims Thatcher Wasn’t a “Gutsy” Woman

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton haven’t included Margaret Thatcher in their book of “gutsy” women@HillaryClinton tells @EmmaBarnett that Thatcher didn’t try to “make a positive difference” for other women 🎧Full interview: https://t.co/VqEUpMJ4jd#EmmaBarnettGetsAnswers pic.twitter.com/GDyYigC2pG — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) November 12, 2019

While promoting her book of ‘gutsy women’ on Radio 5 Live, Emma Barnet asked the former presidential candidate why Thatcher hadn’t been included. Smacks of jealousy…

Hillary replied:

“she doesn’t fit the other part of the definition in our opinion, which really is knocking down barriers for others, and trying to make a positive difference… what were the positive differences, the changes that this person made, that really opened doors to more – that wasn’t that apparent”

An odd thing to say about the first women Prime Minister of a major advanced economy, that opened the door to second woman Prime Minister…