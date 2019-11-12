Corbyn Calls for Government to Activate Scheme Already Activated Three Days Ago

Corbyn has just called on the government to activate the Bellwin scheme to provide financial support to communities affected by flooding. The Bellwin formula makes funding available immediately to local authorities, such as those dealing with flooding in the Midlands and Yorkshire. An obviously good idea from Jeremy Corbyn. Which is probably why the Prime Minister activated it 3 days ago…

Surely his advisers should have noticed the scheme had already been activated before telling him to demand the scheme was activated? A lack of attention to detail that is totally incompetent.