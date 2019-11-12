Campaign Round-Up: 30 Days To Go

TORIES
- Released new advertising campaign on the cost of Corbyn
- Welcomed fall in unemployment rate and rise in wages
- Topline(s):
- Labour will cost you £2,400 more in tax
LABOUR
- Launched a plan for a ‘National Education Service’
- Topline(s):
- Trump has got his wish of a Farage-Boris deal
LIB DEM
- Announced plan to create a £5bn flood prevention fund
- Topline(s):
- The Tory Party are now the Brexit Party
Brexit Party
- Huge
- Topline(s):
- Putting country before party
- Labour wants to ignore the referendum result
Cut through
- Floods in Yorkshire and the Midlands
Latest polls:
Survation: CON: 35% (+1) LAB: 29% (+3) LDEM: 17% (-2) BREX: 10% (-2)
ICM: CON: 39% (+1) LAB: 31% (-) LDEM: 15% (-) BREX: 8% (-1)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
- Tories: 4/7 (4/7)
- No overall: 13/8 (13/8)
- Labour: 20/1 (20/1)
- Lib Dems: 150/1 (150/1)
- Brexit Party: 250/1 (250/1)