Campaign Round-Up: 30 Days To Go

TORIES

  • Released new advertising campaign on the cost of Corbyn
  • Welcomed fall in unemployment rate and rise in wages
  • Topline(s):
    • Labour will cost you £2,400 more in tax

LABOUR

  • Launched a plan for a ‘National Education Service’
  •  Topline(s):
    • Trump has got his wish of a Farage-Boris deal

LIB DEM

  • Announced plan to create a £5bn flood prevention fund
  •  Topline(s):
    • The Tory Party are now the Brexit Party

Brexit Party

  • Huge
  • Topline(s):
    • Putting country before party
    • Labour wants to ignore the referendum result

Cut through

  • Floods in Yorkshire and the Midlands

Latest polls:

Survation: CON: 35% (+1) LAB: 29% (+3) LDEM: 17% (-2) BREX: 10% (-2)
ICM: CON: 39% (+1) LAB: 31% (-) LDEM: 15% (-) BREX: 8% (-1)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

  • Tories: 4/7 (4/7)
  • No overall: 13/8 (13/8)
  • Labour: 20/1 (20/1)
  • Lib Dems: 150/1 (150/1)
  • Brexit Party: 250/1 (250/1)
November 12, 2019 at 5:14 pm

