After a day of speculation, Guido can confirm the Tories have selected regional deputy chairman, Arun Photay, to stand in Hartlepool.

At one point it looked as if the ‘frontrunner’ had pulled out of the contest, and speculation mounted the Tories might give Brexit Party Chairman, Richard Tice, a free run at the heavily Brexit seat. Looks like Farage’s pact really was unilateral…