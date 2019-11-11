Three MPs Forget Armistice Silence

The UK has just held its annual two-minute silence for Armistice Day; and as usual, some MPs forgot and carried on Tweeting.
Two MPs also Tweeted photos of poppies, which Guido will let go…
Farage commenting on his decision to stand down in 317 Tory seats:
“In a sense, we have a Leave Alliance, we have just done it unilaterally.”