Potential Tory Candidate Was a Member of Federalist ‘European Movement’

Despite CCHQ’s attempts to select candidates who are on board with Boris and Brexit, one candidate appears to have slipped through the net this evening. Lisa Townsend is in the final three to be selected for the safe, Brexit-voting Tory seat of North West Norfolk.

Townsend – who recently cancelled her Spectator subscription in protest at Rod Liddle – is a fierce opponent of ‘No Deal’. Today Guido has seen an email in which Lisa Townsend was referenced as doing work for the ‘European Movement‘ – a pro-Euro, EU-funded group that pushes for a “federal, enlarged European Union.” CCHQ has seriously dropped the ball with this one…