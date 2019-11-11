Philip Lee is Lost

As co-conspirators will know Philip Lee has raised more money than he can legally spend in this general election. It really does look like he has money to burn. Take his digital advertising for example, Guido knows a little about targeted advertising, he also knows that Lee is standing for the LibDem’s in Wokingham, John Redwood’s constituency. So why is he targeting his advertising to Woking?

Does the former MP for Bracknell in Berkshire feel a little lost? Here’s a tip, aim your adverts at people who can actually vote for you….