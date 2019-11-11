Lib Dem Candidate Repeatedly Used N-Word and ‘R*tard’ on Twitter

The Lib Dem’s candidate in Thurrock – an ultra marginal with a Tory majority of just 345 – has been discovered to have repeatedly used the n-word and other slurs on his Twitter account. According to his website, he is the Vice-President of the Liberal Democrat Campaign for Race Equality…

Kevin McNamara, who also stood in the constituency in 2017, repeatedly used the word between 2009 and 2010, as well as tweeting the word ‘r*tard’ on three occasions.

Since the Tweets came to light, McNamara made his Twitter account private. Although it still has 39,000 followers so won’t do a lot to stop further Tweets coming to light…

h/t @Lokinash06