Labour’s ‘Twelve Second Silence Interview’ Candidate Celebrated Thatcher’s Death

Jane Aitchison is Labour’s candidate for the ultra-marginal seat of Pudsey in West Yorkshire. The seat has a wafer thin 331 vote Tory majority over Labour. Aitchison came to public prominence last week for her extraordinary twelve second silence with Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 5 Live with over whether or not another Labour candidate, Zarah Sultana, should continue to stand after saying she would “celebrate” the deaths of Tony Blair and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Guido can reveal that Aitchison herself revelled in the death of Margaret Thatcher, proclaiming “spring has sprung apparently, Thatcher is dead!” at an event in April 2013. Describing the week following Lady Thatcher’s death, Aitchison said “people have absolutely loved it”, and described David Cameron’s Conservatives as “lower than vermin.” She went on to say the one good thing about the first female Prime Minister was “ding dong the witch is bloody dead.”

Aitchison has also described Conservatives as “pig f*ckers” and repeatedly used the phrase “tory bastards.” Guido can understand what might have been running through her head in those twelve excruciating seconds…