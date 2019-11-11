Labour Candidate Claimed Mural Isn’t Anti-Semitic

Jeremy Corbyn’s candidate in Jacqui Smith’s old seat of Redditch used to be very active on her now-deleted Facebook account. Amongst Rebecca Jenkins’ many questionable posts was writing “Hear hear!” to a reproduction of the mural Corbyn infamously defended. The post she shared was asking “Where in this picture is it antisemistsm”…

Corbyn himself acknowledged the mural was “deeply disturbing and anti-Semitic”, while claiming he hadn’t looked at it properly, on March 23, 2018. Six days later, on March 29, Rebecca Jenkins was claiming she couldn’t see any anti-Semitism in the picture…

In addition to this, Jenkins’ facebook feed included calling the Royal Family ‘scroungers’, sharing a fake anti-Churchill quote, and dismissing Jewish people’s concerns about Jeremy Corbyn as ‘media manipulation’. She remains the candidate in one of Labour’s target seats…