Corbyn Sides with Outed Corrupt Bolivian President

Jeremy Corbyn has once again found himself siding with a distasteful cabal of communists in defending the now former-Bolivian president, Evo Morales, who has just resigned amid national protests over his corrupt election win. So far only Cuba and Venezuela have come out in support of Morales…

Having initially congratulated Morales’s election victory – despite the Organisation of American States refusing to certify the election due to systematic flaws – Corbyn yesterday doubled down on his support, claiming he had been forced from office by the military. As the Foreign Secretary has said, he’s put Marxist solidarity ahead of democracy…

Corbyn claims the resignation of Morales is a defeat for democracy and social justice; an incredible accusation given a 2010 US State Department report into human rights abuses in Bolivia noted

“killings and torture by security forces; harsh prison conditions; allegations of arbitrary arrest and detention; an ineffective, overburdened, and corrupt judiciary; a ‘partly free’ media; corruption and a lack of transparency in the government; trafficking in persons; child labor; forced or coerced labor; and harsh working conditions in the mining sector“

Similarly, according to Human Rights Watch, Morales is personally responsible for creating a “hostile environment for human rights defenders“.

The Human Rights Watch only aids understanding of Corbyn’s support for Morales, as under ‘Freedom of Expression’ abuses, it reports:

“The Morales administration periodically lashes out at journalists, accusing them, without presenting evidence, of publishing lies and politically motivated distortions.”

Remind you of anybody?…