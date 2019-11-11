Campaign Round-Up: 31 Days To Go

TORIES
- Leapt on Thornberry refusing to commit to using the nuclear deterrent
- Welcomed Farage’s decision to stand down in 317 seats
- Decent growth figures released by the ONS
- Topline(s):
- Labour are a threat to national security
- A gridlocked parliament is the greatest threat to Brexit
- Farage has admitted voting Brexit Party risks letting remainers in
LABOUR
- Campaign for the military covenant, including wage rises, welfare and housing for military families
- New plan for mental health funding, especially in schools and for children
- Topline(s):
- Farage and Boris want to sell the NHS to Trump
LIB DEM
- Announced a new policy of skills training for adults, with £10,000 to every adult to spend on education and training
- Announced new target of 80% of electricity to come from renewables by 2030
- Topline(s):
- The Tory Party are now the Brexit Party
Brexit Party
- Huge announcement from Farage they will be standing down in the 317 seats the Tories won in 2017
- Cited Boris’s video yesterday confirming the implementation period won’t be extended, and won’t seek political alignment
- Topline(s):
- Putting country before party
- They will expose Labour’s “complete betrayal” of their northern Brexit seats
Cut through
- Brexit Party standing down in Tory-held seats
- Boris trying to get to grips with flooding in the North
Latest polls:
ComRes: CON: 36% (-) LAB: 29% (+1) LDEM: 17% (-) BREX: 11% (+1)
YouGov: CON: 39% (+3) LAB: 26% (+1) LDEM: 17% (-) BREX: 10% (-1)
Deltapoll: CON: 41% (+1) LAB: 29% (+1) LDEM: 16% (+2) BREX: 6% (-5)
Opinium: CON: 41% (-1) LAB: 29% (+3) LDEM: 15% (-1) BREX: 6% (-3)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
- Tories: 4/7 (11/10)
- No overall: 13/8 (10/11)
- Labour: 20/1 (14/1)
- Lib Dems: 150/1 (150/1)
- Brexit Party: 250/1 (150/1)