Campaign Round-Up: 31 Days To Go

TORIES

  • Leapt on Thornberry refusing to commit to using the nuclear deterrent
  • Welcomed Farage’s decision to stand down in 317 seats
  • Decent growth figures released by the ONS
  • Topline(s):
    • Labour are a threat to national security
    • A gridlocked parliament is the greatest threat to Brexit
    • Farage has admitted voting Brexit Party risks letting remainers in

LABOUR

  • Campaign for the military covenant, including wage rises, welfare and housing for military families
  • New plan for mental health funding, especially in schools and for children
  •  Topline(s):
    • Farage and Boris want to sell the NHS to Trump

LIB DEM

  • Announced a new policy of skills training for adults, with £10,000 to every adult to spend on education and training
  • Announced new target of 80% of electricity to come from renewables by 2030
  •  Topline(s):
    • The Tory Party are now the Brexit Party

Brexit Party

  • Huge announcement from Farage they will be standing down in the 317 seats the Tories won in 2017
  • Cited Boris’s video yesterday confirming the implementation period won’t be extended, and won’t seek political alignment
  • Topline(s):
    • Putting country before party
    • They will expose Labour’s “complete betrayal” of their northern Brexit seats

Cut through

  • Brexit Party standing down in Tory-held seats
  • Boris trying to get to grips with flooding in the North

Latest polls:

ComRes: CON: 36% (-) LAB: 29% (+1) LDEM: 17% (-) BREX: 11% (+1)
YouGov: CON: 39% (+3) LAB: 26% (+1) LDEM: 17% (-) BREX: 10% (-1)
Deltapoll: CON: 41% (+1) LAB: 29% (+1) LDEM: 16% (+2) BREX: 6% (-5)
Opinium: CON: 41% (-1) LAB: 29% (+3) LDEM: 15% (-1) BREX: 6% (-3)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

  • Tories: 4/7 (11/10)
  • No overall: 13/8 (10/11)
  • Labour: 20/1 (14/1)
  • Lib Dems: 150/1 (150/1)
  • Brexit Party: 250/1 (150/1)
November 11, 2019 at 5:12 pm

