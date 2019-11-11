How Boris Became Boris

Speaking on Norwegian-Swedish talk show Skavlan, Rachel Johnson revealed the story of how Boris rebranded from Alexander whilst at Eton. Alex Johnson certainly wouldn’t have had the same recognisability…
Farage commenting on his decision to stand down in 317 Tory seats:
“In a sense, we have a Leave Alliance, we have just done it unilaterally.”