Saturday 7-Up

This week 333,202 visitors visited 1,111,569 times viewing 1,765,457 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:

You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…

Tags:
November 9, 2019 at 7:00 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

John Bercow finally makes his view on Brexit known.

“Brexit is the biggest mistake of this country after the war. I respect PM Johnson but Brexit doesn’t help us. It’s better to be part of the [EU] power bloc.”

What a surprise…

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.