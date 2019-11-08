Lib Dem Candidate Complained December Election Would Ruin Her Ski Season

The Lib Dems’ Candidate for Hove and Portslade took to Twitter last month to complain that the election “better not ruin my [two month] ski season.” Candidate Beatrice Bass – who grew up in Davos – went on to moan that:

“December and January are for winter sports not campaigning.”

Nice to see the Lib Dems so in touch with their potential constituents…

At least the Lib Dems’ candidate embarrassment is over being too posh, rather than too antisemitic…

Hat-tip: Gabriel Gavin
