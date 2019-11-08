Lib Dem Candidate Complained December Election Would Ruin Her Ski Season

The Lib Dems’ Candidate for Hove and Portslade took to Twitter last month to complain that the election “better not ruin my [two month] ski season.” Candidate Beatrice Bass – who grew up in Davos – went on to moan that:

“December and January are for winter sports not campaigning.”

Nice to see the Lib Dems so in touch with their potential constituents. Guido expects Bass’ voters would be piste off with such a part-time MP…

Hang on, this extension of the Brexit deadline until 31 January 2020 will better not ruin my ski season. December and January are for winter sports not campaigning. Not to mention that WEF is in January as well. I am not amused. — Beatrice Bass (@BeatriceLibDem) October 20, 2019

At least the Lib Dems’ candidate embarrassment is over being too posh, rather than too antisemitic…