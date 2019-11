In an hour-long interview with an ultra-liberal, pro-EU, left-winger, Alastair Campbell covered a range of topics, not least Bercow’s impressions, his decisions in the chair and Labour’s antisemitism scandal.

Bercow’s socialist ABCs delivered in a prolonged Tony Benn impression stood out to Guido, but you can watch the full interview here. At least now you have to volunteer to put up with an hour of Bercow’s chuntering…