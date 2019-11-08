Former Cameron Adviser Seeking Ultra Safe Seat Predicted Corbyn Will Win Election

This weekend, one of the safest Tory seats in the country will be selecting its next MP – Michael Fallon’s former seat of Sevenoaks. On the shortlist are a local councillor, Graham Clack; former Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson; and former Cameron adviser Laura Trott.

Trott may have work to do rowing back from her Newsnight prediction during the leadership election. This summer Trott predicted that Boris would fail in his renegotiation, saying Europe doesn’t like Boris and that there isn’t time to get it done. She then predicted that a General Election would follow and lead to a Corbyn government. Nice and faithful…

Trott is clearly worried about not being selected for the true blue seat, relying on her friend James Kirkup who used a spectator blog as a thinly-veiled forum to lobby for her selection

 “Ms Trott would make an excellent MP: intelligent and hardworking, she was a force for good in the Cameron government”

Also using the article to extensively slag off her Brexit and Boris-backing competition. Trott by name, Trot by nature…

November 8, 2019 at 12:30 pm

Quote of the Day

John Bercow finally makes his view on Brexit known.

“Brexit is the biggest mistake of this country after the war. I respect PM Johnson but Brexit doesn’t help us. It’s better to be part of the [EU] power bloc.”

What a surprise…

