Corbyn’s Candidate Crisis Continues in Clacton

Not to be outdone by the Tories’ damaging coverage yesterday, Labour has had two candidate crises this morning. And it’s not even 10 am…

First out of the gate was LBC’s exclusive that their Liverpool West Derby candidate – a shoo-in at the election – has made a number of “foul-mouthed” posts against female politicians; including calling for a Tory baroness to be “hit the c*** where it hurts”, and another where he called Esther McVey a “b*****d”. Presumably McDonnell will defend him…

Then over in Clacton, Labour’s candidate, Gideon Bull, has just quit whilst denying she called a Jewish councillor a “shylock” in a council meeting. Bull also follow’s Labour’s Gordon candidate who quit yesterday after comparing Israel to a child abuser. You thought Labour’s 2017 intake was poor? Just wait for this next lot…