Campaign Round-Up: 34 Days To Go

TORIES
- Spent day visiting hospital, promoting new NHS visa
- Leapt on SNP confirmation they’ll only prop Corbyn up with an independence referendum
- Topline(s):
- New Brexit deal will allow the whole UK to leave the Customs Union
- Labour’s Brexit policy is incomprehensible
- Taxpayers will pay for Labour’s spending plans
LABOUR
- Promoting new women in the workplace policies
- Focused on Mirror frontpage of NHS pressure
- Topline(s):
- Labour will create real change for women
- Tories record on the economy is poor
LIB DEM
- Campaigning against the Tories’ NHS visa announcement, saying it is in fact a “nurse tax”
- Launched legal proceedings against the BBC over exclusion from debate
- Took their stop Brexit message to Scotland
- Topline(s):
- Lib Dems will block a second independence referendum
Brexit Party
- Richard Tice begins campaigning in Hartlepool
- Topline(s):
- Tell Westminster what you voted for in 2016
SNP
- The SNP launched their campaign today
- Set out they won’t work with Labour post-election without a second referendum commitment
- On track for big wins
- Topline(s)
- They will stop Brexit for Scotland and the UK
- They will get independence
- They will stop the NHS being sold off
Cut through
- Sturgeon’s campaign launch
- John Woodcock and Ian Austin’s calls to vote Tory
Latest polls:
YouGov: CON: 36% LAB: 22% LDEM: 19% BREX: 12%
YouGov Scotland: SNP: 42% CON: 22% LDEM: 13% LAB: 12% BREX: 6%
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
- No overall: 10/11 (5/6)
- Tories: 11/10 (6/5)
- Labour: 14/1 (14/1)
- Brexit Party: 150/1 (150/1)
- Lib Dems: 150/1 (150/1)