Campaign Round-Up: 34 Days To Go

TORIES

  • Spent day visiting hospital, promoting new NHS visa
  • Leapt on SNP confirmation they’ll only prop Corbyn up with an independence referendum
  •  Topline(s):
    • New Brexit deal will allow the whole UK to leave the Customs Union
    • Labour’s Brexit policy is incomprehensible
    • Taxpayers will pay for Labour’s spending plans

LABOUR

  • Promoting new women in the workplace policies
  • Focused on Mirror frontpage of NHS pressure
  • Topline(s):
    • Labour will create real change for women
    • Tories record on the economy is poor

LIB DEM

  • Campaigning against the Tories’ NHS visa announcement, saying it is in fact a “nurse tax”
  • Launched legal proceedings against the BBC over exclusion from debate
  • Took their stop Brexit message to Scotland
  • Topline(s):
    • Lib Dems will block a second independence referendum

Brexit Party

  • Richard Tice begins campaigning in Hartlepool
  • Topline(s):
    • Tell Westminster what you voted for in 2016

SNP

  • The SNP launched their campaign today
  • Set out they won’t work with Labour post-election without a second referendum commitment
  • On track for big wins
  • Topline(s)
    • They will stop Brexit for Scotland and the UK
    • They will get independence
    • They will stop the NHS being sold off

Cut through

  • Sturgeon’s campaign launch
  • John Woodcock and Ian Austin’s calls to vote Tory

Latest polls:

YouGov: CON: 36% LAB: 22% LDEM: 19% BREX: 12%

YouGov Scotland: SNP: 42% CON: 22% LDEM: 13% LAB: 12% BREX: 6%

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

  • No overall: 10/11 (5/6)
  • Tories: 11/10 (6/5)
  • Labour: 14/1 (14/1)
  • Brexit Party: 150/1 (150/1)
  • Lib Dems: 150/1 (150/1)
November 8, 2019 at 4:49 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

John Bercow finally makes his view on Brexit known.

“Brexit is the biggest mistake of this country after the war. I respect PM Johnson but Brexit doesn’t help us. It’s better to be part of the [EU] power bloc.”

What a surprise…

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.