BBC Announce Boris-Corbyn Debate

The BBC have announced a live debate between Boris and Corbyn six days before the election. These will take place as well as ITV’s November 19 debate…
In addition to the big BBC head-to-head on the 6th, there will also be:
- A leaders’ Question Time Special – Tory, Labour, SNP and Lib Dem – November 22
- A further 30-minute Question Time Special – Farage and the Green Party
- An under-30s Question Time – December 9
- A post-election Question Time – Friday, December 13
- All in addition to region-specific debates
Despite also announcing a seven-way podium debate on the November 29, the Lib Dems have announced they will begin legal proceedings against the BBC over their exclusion from the Boris-Corbyn debate on December 6. They’ve already begun them against ITV…