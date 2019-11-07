Welsh Lib Dem Votes to Leave Remain Alliance

Mike Powell, the Lib Dem candidate for Pontypridd, has resigned after being asked to stand aside for Plaid as part of the new Remain Alliance plans. He’s said he’ll fight on as an independent…

Powell quit saying he objects to Plaid Cymru’s desire for Welsh independence. Raises questions about the SNP’s exclusion from the pact…

The Remain Alliance got off to a bad start when the Greens refused to stand down in Beaconsfield for Dominic Grieve over his previous environmental record. Looks like none of the former Remain Tories are getting a free run…

Meanwhile, Tory Brexiteer Nigel Evans has laid down the gauntlet to Brexit Party candidates in the 60 ‘Remain alliance’ seats, telling Guido they should stand down to stop anti-Brexit MPs winning.

“Brexit Party candidates in these 60 seats should look at the maths and follow the lead of some of their former fellow candidates who have stood down already to stop an anti-Brexit candidate getting through the middle.”

Farage’s deadline for the Tories to agree a Brexit pact is exactly one week away…