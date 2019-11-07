Welsh Lib Dem Votes to Leave Remain Alliance

Mike Powell, the Lib Dem candidate for Pontypridd, has resigned after being asked to stand aside for Plaid as part of the new Remain Alliance plans. He’s said he’ll fight on as an independent…

Powell quit saying he objects to Plaid Cymru’s desire for Welsh independence. Raises questions about the SNP’s exclusion from the pact…

The Remain Alliance got off to a bad start when the Greens refused to stand down in Beaconsfield for Dominic Grieve over his previous environmental record. Looks like none of the former Remain Tories are getting a free run…

Meanwhile, Tory Brexiteer Nigel Evans has laid down the gauntlet to Brexit Party candidates in the 60 ‘Remain alliance’ seats, telling Guido they should stand down to stop anti-Brexit MPs winning.

“Brexit Party candidates in these 60 seats should look at the maths and follow the lead of some of their former fellow candidates who have stood down already to stop an anti-Brexit candidate getting through the middle.”

Farage’s deadline for the Tories to agree a Brexit pact is exactly one week away…

November 7, 2019 at 3:40 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

John Bercow finally makes his view on Brexit known.

“Brexit is the biggest mistake of this country after the war. I respect PM Johnson but Brexit doesn’t help us. It’s better to be part of the [EU] power bloc.”

What a surprise…

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.