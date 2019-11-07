Tice Standing in Hartlepool

The Hartlepool seat is one of Labour’s most vulnerable, it voted Leave by 69.5%, making it one of the highest Leave voting Labour held seats in the UK.

  • In the 2017 general election Labour’s new candidate Mike Hill won a decisive victory, giving Labour 52.5%
  • UKIP came third in 2017 which sounds like an unpromising base, until you know they came second in 2015 only 7 points behind Labour
  • The incumbent Labour candidate Mike Hill was suspended from the party over allegations of sexual harassment. he’s been re-instated for the election.
  • The local council is Tory / Brexit Party controlled.

Guido is pretty sure Tice will keep his deposit, the seat is one of the Brexit Party’s best hopes…

Tags:
People:
November 7, 2019 at 2:50 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

John Bercow finally makes his view on Brexit known.

“Brexit is the biggest mistake of this country after the war. I respect PM Johnson but Brexit doesn’t help us. It’s better to be part of the [EU] power bloc.”

What a surprise…

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.