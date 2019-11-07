Second Rabbi Calls for Tactical Voting Against Labour

Click to Enlarge

The front page of the Jewish Chronicle this morning is damning. It comes as a second Rabbi has also gone public and written to his congregation telling them to vote tactically against Labour:

The problem lies with Jeremy Corbyn and the present Labour leadership who tolerate and allow antisemitism to rise from within its ranks.

I would therefore like to join the call made by my colleague Rabbi Romain. If you too believe that a Corbyn-led government would be detrimental to Jewish life as we know it, you should put aside all other considerations and vote for the party that is most likely to defeat Labour in your local constituency. Do not discount the power of your single vote as in many constituencies seats are won or lost on small majorities.

Please feel free to share this with any family, friend or colleagues you think might feel the same. You are welcome to contact me should you, or others, wish to discuss the content of my letter.