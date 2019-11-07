Read in Full: Remain Alliance Release Election Plans

At a launch this morning, the Green Party, Plaid and Lib Dems have released the details of their forthcoming ‘remain alliance’ – showing what party will get a free run from the others in which seats. Read in full below…
England
Green Party – 9 seats
- Brighton, Pavilion
- Isle of Wight
- Bristol West
- Bury St Edmunds
- Stroud
- Dulwich and West Norwood
- Forest of Dean
- Cannock Chase
- Exeter
Liberal Democrats – 40 seats
- Bath
- Bermondsey and Old Southwark
- Buckingham
- Cheadle
- Chelmsford
- Chelsea and Fulham
- Cheltenham
- Chippenham
- Esher and Walton
- Finchley and Golders Green
- Guildford
- Harrogate and Knaresborough
- Hazel Grove
- Hitchin and Harpenden
- North Cornwall
- North Norfolk
- Oxford West and Abingdon
- Penistone and Stocksbridge
- Portsmouth South
- Richmond Park
- Romsey and Southampton North
- Rushcliffe
- South Cambridgeshire
- South East Cambridgeshire
- South West Surrey
- Southport
- Taunton Deane
- Thornbury and Yate
- Totnes
- Tunbridge Wells
- Twickenham
- Wantage
- Warrington South
- Watford
- Wells
- Westmorland and Lonsdale
- Wimbledon
- Winchester
- Witney
- York Outer
Wales
Green Party – 1 seat
- Vale of Glamorgan
Liberal Democrats – 3 seats
- Brecon and Radnorshire
- Cardiff Central
- Montgomeryshire
Plaid Cymru – 7 seats
- Arfon
- Caerphilly
- Carmarthen East and Dinefwr
- Dwyfor Meirionnydd
- Llanelli
- Pontypridd
- Ynys Mon