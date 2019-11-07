Poll: Public Say this is a Brexit Election

A new YouGov poll shows the public see this forthcoming December election as even more about Brexit than the 2017 election. Good news for the Tories…

When asked what the most important issue facing the country at this election is, ‘Britain leaving the EU’ has increased to 69%, with health down in prominence in comparison to 2017.

Crime and the environment have also seen huge jumps in public focus, but the worst news for Labour is the NHS has fallen by a large amount. Labour will be desperate to see this change…