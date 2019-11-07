Nick Conrad No Longer Tory Candidate

The Tory candidate mired in controversy after comments of his emerged saying women should “keep their knickers on” while debating a rape case is no longer a candidate. Read his statement in full:

“Five years ago I made ill-judged comments during an on-air radio discussion for which I made a genuine and heartfelt apology.

Last night I was honoured to be made the Conservative candidate for Broadland and had hoped to become the MP for a constituency which is close to my heart.

However it has become clear to me that the media attention on my previous comments have become a distraction.

For me, the most important thing is for the Conservative Party to be successful in the forthcoming election -getting Brexit done and delivering on the people’s priorities.

This is why I have reluctantly concluded I must stand down to allow one of the other excellent candidates the opportunity to win this fantastic seat.

I would like to thank Broadland Conservative Association for their support and wish the party every success in the election on December 12.”