Jess Phillips Resignation Watch

Back in March, Jess Phillips gave an interview to the Times all about herself (quelle surprise), in which she said she would “almost certainly” quit the “controlling, bullying, chaotic” Labour Party if Tom Watson did. Jess has always been thought of as an honest politician – the clock is ticking…

Following Watson’s resignation last night, former Blair and Brown adviser Theo Bertram points out a running theme amongst Gordon Brown’s former advisors-turned MPs:

Gordon’s advisers, who went into the Commons: Ed Balls – lost seat, 2015

Douglas Alexander – lost seat, 2015

Michael Dugher – stepped down, 2017

John Woodcock- quit Labour July 2018

Ian Austin – quit Labour Feb 2019

Tom Watson – stepping down, 2019 Ed Miliband

Jon Ashworth — Theo Bertram (@theobertram) November 7, 2019

All eyes on Miliband and Ashworth then…