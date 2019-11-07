Ian Austin: Corbyn is Unfit to Lead

“I can’t believe it has come to this.” Ex-Labour, now Independent, MP Ian Austin’s emotional appeal for voters to back Boris Johnson over Jeremy Corbyn in the General Election.#r4Today | https://t.co/s6BnQpZL5K | @bbcnickrobinson pic.twitter.com/EpAwl1jGUN — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) November 7, 2019



Ian Austin, Gordon Brown”s former press secretary and Labour MP, says Jeremy Corbyn is unfit to be Labour leader or PM. He says the choice is between Corbyn and Johnson. Patriotic Labour voters should, he says, vote for Boris, his voice breaking with emotion Austin says “It really comes to something when I’m telling people to vote for Boris Johnson in this election.”