Hoyle Promises to Rip Up Bercow’s Remainer Reforms

New Speaker Sir Lindsay has confirmed he will ban MPs trying to tear up the Commons rule book in future, and reverse Bercow’s reforms that allowed Remain MPs to block Brexit. Against the advice of constitutional experts at the time…

Speaking on Nick Robinson’s Political Thinking Podcast, Hoyle said his approach will make it much harder for a future House of Commons to resist the government of the day; specifically around whether MPs can amend business motions that set the way in which the Commons structures its debates.

Looking to restore public trust in the role of the Speaker, he has promised to tidy up, clarify and close the loopholes of the Commons rulebook, so “nobody could accuse the Speaker” of anything. Is it any wonder remainers wanted Harriet ‘continuity Bercow’ Harman to win on Monday…