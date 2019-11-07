Corbyn’s Billionaire Memory Loss

Jeremy Corbyn claimed today that he didn’t know any billionaires, which came as a surprise to Guido as the Labour Leader went for tea with Bill Gates just this year. It’s not just wreath laying that poor old Jez is getting forgetful about…
Professor John Curtice makes a prediction on LBC…
“I will make a prediction. There are going to be a record number of non-Conservative and non-Labour MPs as a result of this election. That makes it difficult for the Tories and Labour to win an overall majority.”