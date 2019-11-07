Campaign Round-Up: 35 Days To Go

TORIES
- Economy Day. Saj Speech.
- Three ex-Labour MPs voting Tory
- “Keep their knickers on” candidate comments row
- Topline(s):
- Former Labour MPs Ian Austin and John Woodcock say Corbyn would be a disaster
- Labour means economic chaos
- Best thing for economy is getting Brexit done
LABOUR
- Battlebus launch
- Labour will “borrow to invest” on an unprecedented scale
- Watson resignation fallout
- Topline(s)
- Labour will shift the economic balance of power north
- Labour’s borrowing will pay for itself
LIB DEM
- Forged a ‘Remain Alliance’ with the Greens and Plaid Cymru
- Topline(s)
- Stop Brexit
BREXIT PARTY
- Richard Tice is standing in Hartlepool
- Topline(s)
- Boris is offering a Remainer’s Brexit
Cut through
- More borrowing from both Tories and Labour
Latest polls:
YouGov: CON: 36% (-2) LAB: 25% (-) LDEM 17% (+1) BREX: 11% (-)
PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):
- No overall: 5/6 (10/11)
- Tories: 6/5 (11/10)
- Labour: 14/1 (14/1)
- Brexit Party: 150/1 (150/1)
- Lib Dems: 150/1 (150/1)