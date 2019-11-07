Campaign Round-Up: 35 Days To Go

TORIES

  • Economy Day. Saj Speech.
  • Three ex-Labour MPs voting Tory
  • “Keep their knickers on” candidate comments row
  •  Topline(s):
    • Former Labour MPs Ian Austin and John Woodcock say Corbyn would be a disaster
    • Labour means economic chaos
    • Best thing for economy is getting Brexit done

LABOUR

  • Battlebus launch
  • Labour will “borrow to invest” on an unprecedented scale
  • Watson resignation fallout
  • Topline(s)
    • Labour will shift the economic balance of power north
    • Labour’s borrowing will pay for itself

LIB DEM

  • Forged a ‘Remain Alliance’ with the Greens and Plaid Cymru
  • Topline(s)
    • Stop Brexit

BREXIT PARTY

  • Richard Tice is standing in Hartlepool
  • Topline(s)
    • Boris is offering a Remainer’s Brexit

Cut through

  • More borrowing from both Tories and Labour

Latest polls:

YouGov: CON: 36% (-2) LAB: 25% (-) LDEM 17% (+1) BREX: 11% (-)

PaddyPower Majority Odds (Previous in Brackets):

  • No overall: 5/6 (10/11)
  • Tories: 6/5 (11/10)
  • Labour: 14/1 (14/1)
  • Brexit Party: 150/1 (150/1)
  • Lib Dems: 150/1 (150/1)
Tags:
November 7, 2019 at 5:56 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 020 7193 4041
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

John Bercow finally makes his view on Brexit known.

“Brexit is the biggest mistake of this country after the war. I respect PM Johnson but Brexit doesn’t help us. It’s better to be part of the [EU] power bloc.”

What a surprise…

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.