Anna Soubry’s Lying ‘Leaver’ is Remain Campaigning Lib Dem

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Anna Soubry is struggling on as the leader of The Independent Group For Change (polling at 0%), standing in her Broxtowe seat, without the support of the ‘Remain Alliance‘.

In a new campaign video, Soubry tries to pass off Graham Heal as a leave voter who will be voting for her because he now wants another referendum. But Guido can reveal that Graham was actually a Remain campaigner in 2016, and stood as a Lib Dem council candidate in 2017. During the referendum Graham’s Twitter account declared that “we’re StrongerIN”. Soubry must be feeling pretty desperate…